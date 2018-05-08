Dell 31.5" Full-HD IPS Monitor with HDMI

Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
Dell D3218HN 31.5" Full-HD Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle IPS Monitor with HDMI

$149.99
Factory Reconditioned
31.5"
Limit 10 per customer
  • Ships in 1-2 business days
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
16 hours left - OR - until sold out

They say eyes are the windows to the soul...

So then, monitors are the windows to the internet. Check the weather in distant places, read about the latest advances in microbiology, or finally discover the name of that one actress in that one movie you can't remember. That's the soul of the internet, and we dare you to gaze into it.

Features

Get a great viewing experience at a superb value with the stylish Dell 32 Monitor.
This 31.5-inch monitor offers a great viewing experience, with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and vibrant colors across an ultra-wide 178°/178° viewing angle.
  • 1920 x 1080 Resolution
  • 8ms Response Time
  • Vibrant Colors Across an Ultra-wide 178°/178° Viewing Angle
  • VESA Mount Supported
  • HDMI Connectivity

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii is not available for this item.

A physical address is required for delivery. No Military or PO Box shipments available

Warranty: 90 Day Dell

Specs

Specifications:
Type: LED-backlit IPS, Glossy
Viewable Size: 31.5"
Brightness: 300 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio: DC 4M:1; Static 1200:1
Viewing Angle: 178° (typical) vertical/ 178°(typical) horizontal
Pixel Dot Pitch: 0.364 mm
Response Time: 8ms (white to black, black to white)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Colors Supported: 16.7 million
Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Inputs/Outputs: 1 x HDMI
1 x Video Graphics Array (VGA)
Speakers: None
VESA Compatibility: Yes, 100 x 100mm
On-Screen Display: Yes
Stand Adjustments: Tilt (-5°~10°)
Power Requirements: 100-240 VAC, 50/60Hz +/- 3Hz / 1.5A (max)
Power Consumption: 45W (typical)
Less than 0.5W (Stand by / Sleep)
Dimensions (HxWxD): 28.73" x 8.27" x 18.94"
Weight: 16.53 lb

Full Specifications

In the box:

  • Dell D3218HN 31.5" Full-HD Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle IPS Monitor with HDMI
  • Power Cable
  • VGA Cable

Sales Stats

Speed to First Woot:
17m 50.333s
First Sucker:
elliotpeck
Last Wooter to Woot:
Wooter561067987

Purchaser Experience

  • 9% first woot
  • 7% second woot
  • 23% < 10 woots
  • 20% < 25 woots
  • 40% ≥ 25 woots

Purchaser Seniority

  • 5% joined today
  • 1% one week old
  • 2% one month old
  • 12% one year old
  • 80% > one year old

Quantity Breakdown

  • 80% bought 1
  • 15% bought 2
  • 5% bought 3 or more

Percentage of Sales Per Hour

7%
12%
0%
0%
5%
6%
19%
51%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Woots by State

zero wooters wootinglots of wooters wooting

