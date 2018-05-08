Dell 31.5" Full-HD IPS Monitor with HDMI

Leave some for the rest of us!
Update the quantity in your cart.
Dell D3218HN 31.5" Full-HD Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle IPS Monitor with HDMI
Hurry only 1 left!
- Ships in 1-2 business days
-
Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Woot! customers who are Amazon Prime members can enjoy special shipping benefits on Woot!, including:
Amazon Prime membership required. See individual offer pages for shipping details and restrictions. Not valid for international shipping addresses.
Get started by logging in with Amazon or try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime*Login with Amazon Try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime
*Re-login required on Woot! for benefits to take effect
Hurry only 1 left!
So then, monitors are the windows to the internet. Check the weather in distant places, read about the latest advances in microbiology, or finally discover the name of that one actress in that one movie you can't remember. That's the soul of the internet, and we dare you to gaze into it.
Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii is not available for this item.
A physical address is required for delivery. No Military or PO Box shipments available
Warranty: 90 Day Dell
|Specifications:
|Type:
|LED-backlit IPS, Glossy
|Viewable Size:
|31.5"
|Brightness:
|300 cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio:
|DC 4M:1; Static 1200:1
|Viewing Angle:
|178° (typical) vertical/ 178°(typical) horizontal
|Pixel Dot Pitch:
|0.364 mm
|Response Time:
|8ms (white to black, black to white)
|Aspect Ratio:
|16:9
|Colors Supported:
|16.7 million
|Resolution:
|1920 x 1080
|Inputs/Outputs:
|1 x HDMI
1 x Video Graphics Array (VGA)
|Speakers:
|None
|VESA Compatibility:
|Yes, 100 x 100mm
|On-Screen Display:
|Yes
|Stand Adjustments:
|Tilt (-5°~10°)
|Power Requirements:
|100-240 VAC, 50/60Hz +/- 3Hz / 1.5A (max)
|Power Consumption:
|45W (typical)
Less than 0.5W (Stand by / Sleep)
|Dimensions (HxWxD):
|28.73" x 8.27" x 18.94"
|Weight:
|16.53 lb
In the box:
|
7%
|
12%
|
0%
|
0%
|
5%
|
6%
|
19%
|
51%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk. We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.join the discussion (10 comments)