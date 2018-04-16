HP ProBook x360 11" Convertible w/Active Pen

Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
HP ProBook x360 11-G1 EE 11.6" Convertible Laptop, HD Touchscreen with Active Pen, Intel N3350 Dual-Core, 64GB eMMC, 4GB DDR3, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, Win10 Pro

$269.99
$499.99 46% off List Price
New
11.6"
Limit 10 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery Apr 24 - Apr 30
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
16 hours left - OR - until sold out

Don't worry! This laptop isn't broken, it's supposed to bend that way.

When people say that they would "bend over backwards" to help you, they don't mean it literally. Sure your friends are happy to help with a quick project, but only the HP ProBook x360 11" Convertible Laptop will actually bend over backwards for you. 

Features

Protect Your Stuff
2-year protection plan: $59.99 Buy Now

Improve learning outcomes, save teacher time, and engage students like never before with the powerful, durable, flexible HP ProBook x360 11 G1 Education Edition. It converts easily from a notebook to a tablet to a stand to a tent and moves seamlessly between the classroom and home.

Built to survive students and the school day
Make life simple for IT and educators with an easy-to-carry PC that’s designed to protect against bumps and pass MIL-STD 810G1, with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, co-molded industrial rubber, and pick- and minor spill-resistant keyboard.

Encourage blended learning
Flip, fold, and learn with a 360° hinge. Create content in notebook mode, collaborate in stand mode, share and present in tent mode, and read, write, and draw in tablet mode.

Touch or tap
Annotate, draw, solve math problems, and take notes right on your screen with integrated premium touch technology and an Active Pen (included) that supports an authentic digital inking experience similar to paper and pen or paintbrush.

Key Features:

  • Powered by the Intel N3350 1.1GHz Dual-Core processor for responsive multitasking performance and energy efficiency in whatever you choose to do
  • 11.6" HD LED-backlit Touchscreen display with 1366 x 768 resolution showcases movies and games in stunning clarity
  • Annotate, draw, solve math problems, and take notes right on your screen with an Active Pen that supports an authentic digital inking experience similar to paper and pen or paintbrush
  • 4GB DDR3L memory - For multitasking power
  • 64GB eMMC Internal Storage for an amazingly smooth and fast computing experience
  • USB 3.0 for quicker device charging and up to 10x faster transfers than USB 2.0
  • Enhanced viewing with the integrated Intel HD 500 graphics
  • Connect to a broadband modem or router with wired Ethernet, or wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection
  • Easily link with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as a mobile phone or MP3s players
  • Windows 10 Pro is so familiar and easy to use, you’ll feel like an expert. It starts up and resumes fast, has more built-in security to help keep you safe, and comes with great built-in apps like Maps, Photos, Mail & Calendar, Music, and Video

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii is not available for this item

A physical address is required for delivery. No Military or PO Box shipments available

Warranty: 1 Year HP

Specs

Specifications:
Processor: Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz (Burst up to 2.4GHz)
2MB Cache
Processor Core: Dual-Core
Screen Size: 11.6"
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Resolution: 1366 x 768
Display Type: HD SVA WLED-backlit Touchscreen
Active Pen support (Active Pen included)
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500
Memory: 4GB DDR3L-1600 (on-board)
Hard Drive: 64GB eMMC Solid State Drive
Optical Drive: None
Network: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN
Wireless: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2)
Bluetooth: Yes, 4.2
Card Reader: Multi-Format MicroSD Card Reader
Sound: Stereo Speakers; HD Audio
Webcam: HD Webcam
Microphone: Integrated Digital
Keyboard: Full-sized, spill and pick-resistant
Pointing Device: Clickpad with multitouch gestures
I/O Ports:
HDMI 1.4b: 1
USB 3.1 Gen 1: 2
USB Type-C: 1
RJ-45: 1
Combo Headphone/Mic Jack: 1
Operating System:
Windows 10 Pro (64-bit)
Power:
45W AC Adapter
3-Cell 41WHr Lithium Ion Battery
Dimensions:
8.19 x 11.91 x 0.78 in
Weight:
3.19lbs

 

In the box:

  • HP ProBook x360 11-G1 EE 11.6" Convertible Laptop, HD Touchscreen with Active Pen, Intel N3350 Dual-Core, 64GB eMMC, 4GB DDR3, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, Win10Pro
  • Active Pen
  • AC Adapter

