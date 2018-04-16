HP ProBook x360 11" Convertible w/Active Pen

Protect Your Stuff 2-year protection plan: $59.99 Buy Now

Improve learning outcomes, save teacher time, and engage students like never before with the powerful, durable, flexible HP ProBook x360 11 G1 Education Edition. It converts easily from a notebook to a tablet to a stand to a tent and moves seamlessly between the classroom and home.

Built to survive students and the school day

Make life simple for IT and educators with an easy-to-carry PC that’s designed to protect against bumps and pass MIL-STD 810G1, with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, co-molded industrial rubber, and pick- and minor spill-resistant keyboard.

Encourage blended learning

Flip, fold, and learn with a 360° hinge. Create content in notebook mode, collaborate in stand mode, share and present in tent mode, and read, write, and draw in tablet mode.

Touch or tap

Annotate, draw, solve math problems, and take notes right on your screen with integrated premium touch technology and an Active Pen (included) that supports an authentic digital inking experience similar to paper and pen or paintbrush.

Key Features:

Powered by the Intel N3350 1.1GHz Dual-Core processor for responsive multitasking performance and energy efficiency in whatever you choose to do

11.6" HD LED-backlit Touchscreen display with 1366 x 768 resolution showcases movies and games in stunning clarity

4GB DDR3L memory - For multitasking power

64GB eMMC Internal Storage for an amazingly smooth and fast computing experience

USB 3.0 for quicker device charging and up to 10x faster transfers than USB 2.0

Enhanced viewing with the integrated Intel HD 500 graphics

Connect to a broadband modem or router with wired Ethernet, or wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection

Easily link with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as a mobile phone or MP3s players

Windows 10 Pro is so familiar and easy to use, you’ll feel like an expert. It starts up and resumes fast, has more built-in security to help keep you safe, and comes with great built-in apps like Maps, Photos, Mail & Calendar, Music, and Video

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii is not available for this item

A physical address is required for delivery. No Military or PO Box shipments available

Warranty: 1 Year HP