iRobot Roomba 620 Robotic Vacuum

$224.99
$399.00 44% off List Price
New
Limit 3 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery May 11 - May 11
  • Two-Day - Estimated delivery May 09
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Fulfilled by
16 hours left - OR - until sold out

Robots are friends.

When you really think about, robots are better than friends. I mean, when was the last time that one of your friends came over to your house and vacuumed everything for you? And do you have any friends that are robots who you can build personal relationships with so they can vouch for you when the inevitable robot uprising comes? We didn't think so.

Features

View this product video for more information

The Roomba 620 Robotic Vacuum provides a thorough clean, all at the push of a button. The patented, 3-stage cleaning system easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inch tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and toekicks.

  • Just press CLEAN on the robot, no programming required
  • 3-Stage Cleaning System loosens, lifts & suctions dirt
  • Navigates under furniture and around clutter
  • Automatically docks and recharges
  • Avoids stairs and other drop-offs
  • Sweeps wall edges and corners
  • Automatically adjusts to all floor types - carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate & more
  • 3.6” low profile cleans under furniture, beds and toekicks

Manual

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item

Warranty: 1 Year iRobot

Specs

Dimensions: 13.4 x 13.4 x 3.6 inches, 7.9 pounds

In the Box:

  • iRobot Roomba 620 (with 1 installed Robot battery, 1 Filter, 1 Side Brush, 1 Bristle Brush, 1 Beater Brush)   
  • Home Base Charging Station
  • 1 Xlife Battery Model: Roomba 620
  • 1 Brush Cleaning Tool
  • Owner’s Guide
  • Documentation Package

 

Sales Stats

Speed to First Woot:
9m 23.226s
First Sucker:
Pauljoey
Last Wooter to Woot:
janetkhoury

Purchaser Experience

  • 13% first woot
  • 9% second woot
  • 25% < 10 woots
  • 17% < 25 woots
  • 36% ≥ 25 woots

Purchaser Seniority

  • 6% joined today
  • 2% one week old
  • 4% one month old
  • 8% one year old
  • 81% > one year old

Quantity Breakdown

  • 96% bought 1
  • 2% bought 2
  • 2% bought 3

Percentage of Sales Per Hour

4%
6%
4%
0%
4%
4%
11%
68%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Woots by State

zero wooters wootinglots of wooters wooting

