Leave some for the rest of us!
Update the quantity in your cart.
iRobot Roomba 620 Robotic Vacuum
Hurry only 1 left!
- Standard - Estimated delivery May 11 - May 11
- Two-Day - Estimated delivery May 09
-
Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Woot! customers who are Amazon Prime members can enjoy special shipping benefits on Woot!, including:
Amazon Prime membership required. See individual offer pages for shipping details and restrictions. Not valid for international shipping addresses.
Get started by logging in with Amazon or try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime*Login with Amazon Try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime
*Re-login required on Woot! for benefits to take effect
Hurry only 1 left!
Robots are friends.
When you really think about, robots are better than friends. I mean, when was the last time that one of your friends came over to your house and vacuumed everything for you? And do you have any friends that are robots who you can build personal relationships with so they can vouch for you when the inevitable robot uprising comes? We didn't think so.
View this product video for more information
The Roomba 620 Robotic Vacuum provides a thorough clean, all at the push of a button. The patented, 3-stage cleaning system easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inch tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and toekicks.
Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item
Warranty: 1 Year iRobot
Dimensions: 13.4 x 13.4 x 3.6 inches, 7.9 pounds
In the Box:
|
4%
|
6%
|
4%
|
0%
|
4%
|
4%
|
11%
|
68%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk. We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.join the discussion (3 comments)