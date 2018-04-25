Nest IQ Smart Cameras - Your Choice

Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
Nest IQ Smart Cameras - Choose From NC3100US 1-Pack or NC3200US 2-Pack

It's either a great security camera or a really boring TV channel.

Maybe you want to keep packages from getting stolen off your porch, or maybe you want to pop up some popcorn and settle in to watch the comings and goings of your neighborhood. Either way, this Nest IQ Smart Camera will work. Since you have the option of buying two, you could even set one up to watch those annoying squirrels chase each other around your backyard.

 

Features

Protect Your Stuff
The Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Cameras deliver incredibly crisp, clear 1080P HD video and HD talk and listen. Advanced algorithms that can identify when someone's in your home will alert your phone and automatically track that person as they move through the room while still showing you the big picture. 

A 4K sensor and 12X digital zoom with high dynamic range imaging offer extra clear video that can automatically zoom in and track intruders. HD talk and listen lets you have a seamless conversation, access to 24/7 live video, and see a 130 degree view in 1080P HD, day or night. Three hour snapshot history lets you review what happened in the nest app, even if you missed an alert.

State-of-the-art smart.
Nest Cam IQ has serious processing power, so it can do things like tell a person from a thing. And even recognize faces with Nest Aware.

  • 6-core processor
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Person alerts

Vision so visionary we call it Supersight.
What do you get when you combine a 4K sensor with HDR and intelligent imaging? Supersight. It’s a sharp new way to look after home.

  • 4K sensor
  • Close-up tracking view
  • 1080p HD

Speaks loudly and carries a big microphone.
A powerful speaker can scare off intruders from afar. And with noise cancellation and echo suppression, you can hear them loud and clear.

  • 3-michrophone array
  • 7x more powerful speaker than Nest Cam Indoor
  • Noise & echo suppression

Brilliant in every light.
HDR and invisible infrared LEDs evenly illuminate the whole room. So whether it’s pitch black or low light, pixels stay bright and crisp.

  • Daytime HDR
  • 940 nm infrared
  • 2x brigher LEDs than Nest Cam Indoor

Your video stays safe in the cloud.
We encrypt our connections. Keep data safe and private. And we work hard to protect your information.

  • AES 128-bit encryption
  • TLS/SSL
  • Two-step authentication

It stays alert 24/7 so you don’t have to.
If someone breaks in, you want to know right away. Nest Cam IQ plugs into power, so it won’t run out of batteries before it sends an alert.

It cuts right to the chase.
With Supersight, Nest Cam IQ can zoom in on someone walking across the room, while still showing you the full picture.

3-hour snapshot history.
Miss an alert? See key photos from the last three hours of activity in the Nest app.

 

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, and PO Boxes is not available for this item

Warranty: Manufacturer Two Year Limited Warranty

Specs

Technical Details:

  • Camera Dimensions: 2.9" W x 2.9" D x 4.9" H, 12.6 ox
  • Total cable length: 10 Feet
  • Color: White
  • Camera: 1/2.5-inch, 8-megapixel (4K) color sensor with 12x digital zoom and enhance
    Close-up tracking view
  • Video: Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 30 frames/sec, H.264 encoding, HDR
  • Field of View: 130° diagonal
  • Night Vision: High-power infrared LEDs (940 nm) with IR cut filter
  • Audio and Lights: High-quality speaker, 3-microphone array, LED light ring, LED status light
  • Operating Temperature: 32 to 104°F (0 to 40°C)
  • Weather Resistance: Indoor use only
  • Power: AC adapter input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz, 0.65A, AC adapter output: 15V DC, 1.87A, Camera input: 15V DC, 1.0A
  • Security: 128-bit AES with TLS/SSL

Connectivity Requirements:

  • Wi-Fi connection.
  • Working broadband internet connection with at least 2 Mbps upload speed (DSL may not qualify).
  • Requires a compatible phone or tablet with the free Nest app and Bluetooth 4.0. Some phones, tablet and networks do not support 1080p. For more info visit nest.com/requirements.

Bandwidth Requirements:

  • At 1080p, Nest Cam requires 800 to 2000 Kbps of upload bandwidth while streaming video.
  • Cameras will use more bandwidth to stream video when there is more motion in the scene.
  • If you subscribe to Nest Aware, your camera streams all video to the cloud for secure offsite storage. At 1080p, each camera could use 150GB to 300GB of upload bandwidth per month depending on the video quality setting.

Supported Languages:

  • English (US, UK)
  • Dutch
  • French (Canada, France)
  • German
  • Italian
  • Spanish (Americas, Spain)

In the box:

  • Nest IQ Smart Cameras - Choose From NC3100US 1-Pack or NC3200US 2-Pack
  • (1 or 2) Power Adapter
  • (1 or 2) Power Cable
  • (1) Quick Start Guide

Nest IQ Smart Cameras - Your Choice
