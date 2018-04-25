Nest IQ Smart Cameras - Your Choice

Protect Your Stuff 3-year protection plan: $29.99 – $49.99 Buy Now

The Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Cameras deliver incredibly crisp, clear 1080P HD video and HD talk and listen. Advanced algorithms that can identify when someone's in your home will alert your phone and automatically track that person as they move through the room while still showing you the big picture.

A 4K sensor and 12X digital zoom with high dynamic range imaging offer extra clear video that can automatically zoom in and track intruders. HD talk and listen lets you have a seamless conversation, access to 24/7 live video, and see a 130 degree view in 1080P HD, day or night. Three hour snapshot history lets you review what happened in the nest app, even if you missed an alert.

State-of-the-art smart.

Nest Cam IQ has serious processing power, so it can do things like tell a person from a thing. And even recognize faces with Nest Aware.

6-core processor

Google Assistant built-in

Person alerts

Vision so visionary we call it Supersight.

What do you get when you combine a 4K sensor with HDR and intelligent imaging? Supersight. It’s a sharp new way to look after home.

4K sensor

Close-up tracking view

1080p HD

Speaks loudly and carries a big microphone.

A powerful speaker can scare off intruders from afar. And with noise cancellation and echo suppression, you can hear them loud and clear.

3-michrophone array

7x more powerful speaker than Nest Cam Indoor

Noise & echo suppression

Brilliant in every light.

HDR and invisible infrared LEDs evenly illuminate the whole room. So whether it’s pitch black or low light, pixels stay bright and crisp.

Daytime HDR

940 nm infrared

2x brigher LEDs than Nest Cam Indoor

Your video stays safe in the cloud.

We encrypt our connections. Keep data safe and private. And we work hard to protect your information.

AES 128-bit encryption

TLS/SSL

Two-step authentication

It stays alert 24/7 so you don’t have to.

If someone breaks in, you want to know right away. Nest Cam IQ plugs into power, so it won’t run out of batteries before it sends an alert.

It cuts right to the chase.

With Supersight, Nest Cam IQ can zoom in on someone walking across the room, while still showing you the full picture.

3-hour snapshot history.

Miss an alert? See key photos from the last three hours of activity in the Nest app.

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, and PO Boxes is not available for this item

Warranty: Manufacturer Two Year Limited Warranty