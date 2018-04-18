Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
Nest T4000ES E Hubless Smart Thermostat

$109.99
$169.00 35% off List Price
New
17 hours left - OR - until sold out

If birds had nests with Nest E Thermostats then they wouldn't have to fly south for the winter.

If you're debating what kind of nest to install in your house, let us help you with this handy guide. Bird nests are made with twigs and string, and do nothing to keep your house warm. The Nest E Thermostat is made with science and magic, and does a great job at keeping your house warm. The choice is clear, unless you're a bird.

Features

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere the beach, the office or your bed.

Frosted Display
Blends into the background and fits into any home.

Remote Control
Use the Nest app to change the temperature from anywhere - the beach, the office, or your bed.

Proven Energy-Saving Features
Like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one.

Home/Away Assist
Turns itself down after you leave, so you don't waste energy heating or cooling an empty home.

A Simple Schedule
Start with a basic schedule, then adjust it whenever you like.

Energy History
Check the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Technical Details:

  • Color: White
  • Display: 24-bit color LCD, 320x320 resolution at 182 pixels per inch, 1.76 inch diameter
  • Sensors: Temperature, Humidity, Proximity/Occupancy, Ambient Light
  • 3.19" Overall Diameter x 1.14" Depth, 4.9 oz
  • Connectivity Requirements: Wi-Fi connection with internet access, phone or table with iOS 8 or later or Android 4 or later, Free Nest app
  • Supported Languages: English (US, UK), Dutch, French (Canada, France), Italian, Spanish (North American, Spain)
  • Working Wi-Fi connection: 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, 802.11a/n 5GHz
  • ​Wire interconnect: 802.15.4 @ 2.4GHz, Bluetooth Low Energy
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Power consumption: Less than 1 kWh/month
  • Certifications: ENERGY STAR, UL60730-1 (Standard for Safety Automatic Controls), UL60730-2-9 (Particular Requirements for Temperature Sensing Controls)

Compatibility

  • Online Compatibility Checker
  • The Nest Thermostat E works with most 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar, and geothermal.
  • Heating and cooling: 1 stage of heating (W1) and cooling (Y1) and a second stage of either heating (W2) or cooling (Y2).
  • Heat pump: with auxiliary and emergency heat (O/B, AUX).
  • Fan (G)
  • Power (C, Rh, or Rc)

Warranty: Manufacturer One Year Limited Warranty

Specs

In the box:

  • Display
  • Base
  • Optional trim plate
  • Mounting screws and labels
  • Installation Guide
  • Pro installation card

