If birds had nests with Nest E Thermostats then they wouldn't have to fly south for the winter.
If you're debating what kind of nest to install in your house, let us help you with this handy guide. Bird nests are made with twigs and string, and do nothing to keep your house warm. The Nest E Thermostat is made with science and magic, and does a great job at keeping your house warm. The choice is clear, unless you're a bird.
Protect Your Stuff
3-year protection plan: $17.99
Buy Now
Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere the beach, the office or your bed.
Frosted Display
Blends into the background and fits into any home.
Remote Control
Use the Nest app to change the temperature from anywhere - the beach, the office, or your bed.
Proven Energy-Saving Features
Like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one.
Home/Away Assist
Turns itself down after you leave, so you don't waste energy heating or cooling an empty home.
A Simple Schedule
Start with a basic schedule, then adjust it whenever you like.
Energy History
Check the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.
Technical Details:
Color: White
Display: 24-bit color LCD, 320x320 resolution at 182 pixels per inch, 1.76 inch diameter
Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk.
We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.