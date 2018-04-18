Protect Your Stuff 3-year protection plan: $17.99 Buy Now

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere the beach, the office or your bed.

Frosted Display

Blends into the background and fits into any home.

Remote Control

Use the Nest app to change the temperature from anywhere - the beach, the office, or your bed.

Proven Energy-Saving Features

Like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one.

Home/Away Assist

Turns itself down after you leave, so you don't waste energy heating or cooling an empty home.

A Simple Schedule

Start with a basic schedule, then adjust it whenever you like.

Energy History

Check the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Technical Details:

Color: White

Display: 24-bit color LCD, 320x320 resolution at 182 pixels per inch, 1.76 inch diameter

Sensors: Temperature, Humidity, Proximity/Occupancy, Ambient Light

3.19" Overall Diameter x 1.14" Depth, 4.9 oz

Connectivity Requirements: Wi-Fi connection with internet access, phone or table with iOS 8 or later or Android 4 or later, Free Nest app

Supported Languages: English (US, UK), Dutch, French (Canada, France), Italian, Spanish (North American, Spain)

Working Wi-Fi connection: 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, 802.11a/n 5GHz

​Wire interconnect: 802.15.4 @ 2.4GHz, Bluetooth Low Energy

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Power consumption: Less than 1 kWh/month

Certifications: ENERGY STAR, UL60730-1 (Standard for Safety Automatic Controls), UL60730-2-9 (Particular Requirements for Temperature Sensing Controls)

Compatibility

The Nest Thermostat E works with most 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar, and geothermal.

Heating and cooling: 1 stage of heating (W1) and cooling (Y1) and a second stage of either heating (W2) or cooling (Y2).

Heat pump: with auxiliary and emergency heat (O/B, AUX).

Fan (G)

Power (C, Rh, or Rc)

Warranty: Manufacturer One Year Limited Warranty