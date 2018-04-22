Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
Samsung Galaxy S7, Your Choice (Model, Carrier, Color) (Grade A Refurbished)

$239.99
Refurbished
Limit 10 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery May 01 - May 07
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Have you been questioning your phone choices lately?

If someone asks you if you have a phone, most likely the answer is "yes." If that person then asks you if it's a Samsung, most likely the answer is "um why are you asking?" If that person then asks what network you're on, most likely the answer is "you're creeping me out, go away." If that person then offers to sell you this phone, well, it all starts to make sense.

Features

Protect Your Stuff
1-year protection plan: $37.99 Buy Now

S7 G930 & S7 Edge G935

  • Because water happens- Bring on the spills, splashes and dunks. Now you won't need to put your phone in a bowl of rice because of a little water.
  • Post-worthy day or night- Our new camera has an advanced sensor for catching details in low light, and a fast auto-focus for photos with less blur.
  • Never delete a photo- Running out of memory shouldn’t be a thing. So if 32GB isn’t already enough, you can add an additional 256GB with a microSD card. No clouds, no hard drives.
  • More power. More play- Take charge of your time. Built-in wireless charging  means your phone powers from 0 to 100% in no time (and stays charged longer).

S7 Active G891A

  • Won't fall to pieces- Engineered to be shatter-resistant, the Galaxy S7 active gives you extra protection, making the occasional fumble, stumble or drop nothing to worry about. All without sacrificing the screen quality of the Quad HD Super AMOLED display, so you can lose yourself in movies, games and more.
  • Faster, sharper, better- Revolutionary dual-pixel technology gives you professional camera performance. With an autofocus that works faster than the blink of an eye, you can say goodbye to blurry photos. And bigger pixels and a wider aperture capture more light for better low-light photos. The Galaxy S7 active takes stunning photos every time.
  • It's your stuff. Keep it.- Running out of memory should never be a thing. With the Samsung Galaxy S7 active, it won’t be. If 32GB  isn’t already enough, you can expand your memory up to an additional 200GB with a microSD card.  Forget the cloud or having to search for a hard drive. All your photos and 4K videos are always in one place and in your hands.

Grade A Refurbished - Fully Tested. Cleaned, OS loaded. Less than 3 light scratches or blemishes on housing – No LCD Issues. Complete with adapter and data cable.

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item

Warranty: 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty

Specs

  S7 G930 S7 Edge G935 S7 Active G891A
Processor Speed, Type  2.15GHz, 1.6GHz, Quad-Core 2.15GHz,1.6GHz, Quad-Core 2.15GHz x 2 + 1.6GHz x 2, Qualcomm 8996
Main Display Resolution  2560 x 1440 (Quad HD) 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD) 2560x1440
Main Display Size  5.1" (129.2mm) 5.5" (139.5mm) 5.1" (129.2mm)
Main Display Technology  Super AMOLED dual edge Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Color Depth  16M 16M Not Specified
Camera resolution (Front)  CMOS 5.0MP CMOS 5.0MP 5MP
Camera resolution (Rear)  Dual Pixel 12.0 MP Dual Pixel 12.0 MP 12MP
Video Recording Resolution  UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps Not Specified
Main Camera - Flash  Yes Yes Yes
Main Camera - Auto Focus  Yes Yes Not Specified
Internal Memory  32 GB 32 GB 32 GB
Available Memory  MicroSD (Up to 256GB) MicroSD (Up to 256GB) MicroSD (Up to 256GB)
Wi-Fi  802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO
USB  USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Bluetooth  Bluetooth v4.2 Bluetooth v4.2 Bluetooth V4.2
ANT+  Yes Yes Not Specified
Bluetooth Profiles  A2DP, AVRCP, DI, HFP, HID, HOGP, HSP, MAP, OPP, PAN, PBAP A2DP, AVRCP, DI, HFP, HID, HOGP, HSP, MAP,OPP, PAN, PBAP Not Specified
Location Technology  GPS, Glonass GPS, Glonass Not Specified
Earjack  3.5mm Stereo 3.5mm Stereo 3.5mm Stereo
MHL  No No Not Specified
Wi-Fi Direct  Yes Yes Not Specified
NFC Yes Yes Yes
PC Sync.  Smart Switch (PC version) Smart Switch (PC version) Not Specified
OS Android Android Android 6.0.1, Marshmallow
Form Factor  Touch Bar Touch Bar Not Specified
Sensor Type Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, HR Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor,Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, HR Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Not Specified
Weight  5.36oz 5.54oz 6.5oz
Product Dimensions (inches)  2.74 x 5.61 x 0.31" 2.85" x 5.94" x 0.30" 5.86" x 2.95" x 0.39"
Battery, Talk Time  3G WCDMA: Up to 28 hrs 3G WCDMA: Up to 36 hrs Not Specified
Battery Type and Size  3000mAh 3600mAh 4000mAh
Music Play Time  Up to 55 hrs Up to 66 hrs Not Specified
Video Play Time  Up to 16 hrs Up to 19 hrs Not Specified
Internet Use Time  3G: Up to 11 hrs LTE: Up to 13 hrs Wi-Fi: Up to 14 hrs 3G: Up to 13 hrs LTE: Up to 15 hrs Wi-Fi: Up to 15 hrs Not Specified
Removable Battery No No No
Audio Playing Format  MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA

MP3,M4A,3GA,AAC,OGG,OGA,

WAV,WMA,AMR,AWB,FLAC,MID,

MIDI,XMF,MXMF,IMY,RTTTL,RTX,

OTA
Video Playing Format  MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4,M4V,3GP,3G2,WMV,ASF,AVI,FLV,MKV,WEBM
Video Playing Resolution  UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @60fps Not Specified
GPS Navigation  Yes Yes Yes
Business/Enterprise  Yes Yes Not Specified
Premium Camera  Yes Yes Yes
Noise Cancellation  Yes Yes Yes
Enabled for 4G LTE  Yes Yes Yes
Water-Resistant Yes Yes Not Specified

In the Box:

  • Samsung Galaxy S7, Your Choice (Model, Carrier, Color) (Grade A Refurbished)
  • Micro USB Cable

Samsung Galaxy S7 (Your Choice)
$239.99 In Stock Electronics > Communications > Telephony > Mobile Phones
$239.99 USD false 1 Retail EA
1 10
