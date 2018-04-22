Samsung Galaxy S7 (Your Choice)

|
|S7 G930
|S7 Edge G935
|S7 Active G891A
|Processor Speed, Type
|2.15GHz, 1.6GHz, Quad-Core
|2.15GHz,1.6GHz, Quad-Core
|2.15GHz x 2 + 1.6GHz x 2, Qualcomm 8996
|Main Display Resolution
|2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
|2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
|2560x1440
|Main Display Size
|5.1" (129.2mm)
|5.5" (139.5mm)
|5.1" (129.2mm)
|Main Display Technology
|Super AMOLED
|dual edge Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Color Depth
|16M
|16M
|Not Specified
|Camera resolution (Front)
|CMOS 5.0MP
|CMOS 5.0MP
|5MP
|Camera resolution (Rear)
|Dual Pixel 12.0 MP
|Dual Pixel 12.0 MP
|12MP
|Video Recording Resolution
|UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps
|UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps
|Not Specified
|Main Camera - Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Main Camera - Auto Focus
|Yes
|Yes
|Not Specified
|Internal Memory
|32 GB
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Available Memory
|MicroSD (Up to 256GB)
|MicroSD (Up to 256GB)
|MicroSD (Up to 256GB)
|Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO
|USB
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v4.2
|Bluetooth v4.2
|Bluetooth V4.2
|ANT+
|Yes
|Yes
|Not Specified
|Bluetooth Profiles
|A2DP, AVRCP, DI, HFP, HID, HOGP, HSP, MAP, OPP, PAN, PBAP
|A2DP, AVRCP, DI, HFP, HID, HOGP, HSP, MAP,OPP, PAN, PBAP
|Not Specified
|Location Technology
|GPS, Glonass
|GPS, Glonass
|Not Specified
|Earjack
|3.5mm Stereo
|3.5mm Stereo
|3.5mm Stereo
|MHL
|No
|No
|Not Specified
|Wi-Fi Direct
|Yes
|Yes
|Not Specified
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|PC Sync.
|Smart Switch (PC version)
|Smart Switch (PC version)
|Not Specified
|OS
|Android
|Android
|Android 6.0.1, Marshmallow
|Form Factor
|Touch Bar
|Touch Bar
|Not Specified
|Sensor Type
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, HR Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor,Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, HR Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|Not Specified
|Weight
|5.36oz
|5.54oz
|6.5oz
|Product Dimensions (inches)
|2.74 x 5.61 x 0.31"
|2.85" x 5.94" x 0.30"
|5.86" x 2.95" x 0.39"
|Battery, Talk Time
|3G WCDMA: Up to 28 hrs
|3G WCDMA: Up to 36 hrs
|Not Specified
|Battery Type and Size
|3000mAh
|3600mAh
|4000mAh
|Music Play Time
|Up to 55 hrs
|Up to 66 hrs
|Not Specified
|Video Play Time
|Up to 16 hrs
|Up to 19 hrs
|Not Specified
|Internet Use Time
|3G: Up to 11 hrs LTE: Up to 13 hrs Wi-Fi: Up to 14 hrs
|3G: Up to 13 hrs LTE: Up to 15 hrs Wi-Fi: Up to 15 hrs
|Not Specified
|Removable Battery
|No
|No
|No
|Audio Playing Format
|MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA
|MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA
|
MP3,M4A,3GA,AAC,OGG,OGA,
WAV,WMA,AMR,AWB,FLAC,MID,
MIDI,XMF,MXMF,IMY,RTTTL,RTX,
OTA
|Video Playing Format
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|MP4,M4V,3GP,3G2,WMV,ASF,AVI,FLV,MKV,WEBM
|Video Playing Resolution
|UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps
|UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @60fps
|Not Specified
|GPS Navigation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Business/Enterprise
|Yes
|Yes
|Not Specified
|Premium Camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Noise Cancellation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Enabled for 4G LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Water-Resistant
|Yes
|Yes
|Not Specified