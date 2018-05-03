Saucony Men's and Women's Ride 10

The 10th edition of the ride franchise brings plenty of new innovation while still delivering a legendary running experience. Featuring a brand new engineered mesh upper, woven heel collar and refined tri-flex outsole design, the ride 10 moves with the runner and cushions every foot strike. Make every run a “10” in the brand new ride.
- Synthetic
- Imported
- Rubber sole
- Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
- Successor to the Ride 9
- Engineered mesh upper for a dynamic, lightweight fit
- Woven heel piece provides structure and support for a lockdown fit
- EVERUNTM Topsole construction for enhanced energy return and continuous cushioning throughout the run
- TRI-FLEX outsole design provides greater ground contact and optimal flexibility
- Awarded: Runner’s World Best Update, Summer 2017
