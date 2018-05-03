Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
X

Saucony Men's and Women's Ride 10 Running Shoes

$59.99
$120.00 50% off List Price
New
Limit 10 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery May 10 - May 10
  • Two-Day - Estimated delivery May 08
Fulfilled by
14 hours left - OR - until sold out

Sneakers are in again.

Pssst. Did you get the fashion memo last week that said that sneakers are totally out? Well, we're here to tell you that we got a new fashion memo this week that said sneakers are totally back in. Also, so are badger hats. Yes, these fashion memos are real. No, we are not making this up. Please place this live badger on your head like a hat.

Features

The 10th edition of the ride franchise brings plenty of new innovation while still delivering a legendary running experience. Featuring a brand new engineered mesh upper, woven heel collar and refined tri-flex outsole design, the ride 10 moves with the runner and cushions every foot strike. Make every run a “10” in the brand new ride.

  • Synthetic
  • Imported
  • Rubber sole
  • Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
  • Successor to the Ride 9
  • Engineered mesh upper for a dynamic, lightweight fit
  • Woven heel piece provides structure and support for a lockdown fit
  • EVERUNTM Topsole construction for enhanced energy return and continuous cushioning throughout the run
  • TRI-FLEX outsole design provides greater ground contact and optimal flexibility
  • Awarded: Runner’s World Best Update, Summer 2017
  • Imported

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item

Warranty: 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty

Specs

  • Shoe Category: Neutral
  • Pronation: Neutral
  • Cushion: Moderate
  • Construction Type: Neutral
  • Surface: Road, Track
  • Arch: Normal (Mid)
  • Water Resistant: No
  • Waterproof: No
  • Offset: 8mm
  • Weight: 8.4 oz. | 238 g. (Women's);  9.5 oz. | 269 g. (Men's)
Saucony Size Chart
Men's: Women's cm
  5 21.5
  5.5 22
  6 22.5
  6.5 23
  7 23.5
  7.5 24
  8 24.5
  8.5 25
  9 25.5
8 9.5 26
8.5 10 26.5
9 11 27
9.5 12 27.5
10 12.5 28
10.5   28.5
11   29
11.5   29.5
12   30
12.5   30.5
13   31
14   31.5
In the Box: (1) Pair Saucony Ride 10 Running Shoe

