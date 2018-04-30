Leave some for the rest of us!
Update the quantity in your cart.
SwissTek Professional HD Wi-Fi Endoscope
Hurry only 1 left!
- Standard - Estimated delivery May 08 - May 14
-
Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Woot! customers who are Amazon Prime members can enjoy special shipping benefits on Woot!, including:
Amazon Prime membership required. See individual offer pages for shipping details and restrictions. Not valid for international shipping addresses.
Get started by logging in with Amazon or try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime*Login with Amazon Try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime
*Re-login required on Woot! for benefits to take effect
Hurry only 1 left!
Get up close and personal with your plumbing. Become besties with the insides of your walls. Say hi to all the gunk in your car's engine. Pretend you're a tiny creature living in the bottom of your fishtank. Or swallow it and see what's in your colon NO PLEASE DON'T DO THAT
**Windows PC Users** - Software link in the manual is no longer active.You'll need to run the oasis.exe file located HERE to launch the software. This will not install anything on your computer.
Step 1: Plug in the camera to a USB 2.0 or 3.0 port
Step 2: Run the Oasis.exe
*NOTE* Do not use the wi-fi box. Use the micro USB to USB adapter.
Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes and APO addresses not available for this item
Warranty: 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty
In the Box:
|
34%
|
11%
|
7%
|
6%
|
4%
|
24%
|
15%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk. We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.join the discussion (7 comments)