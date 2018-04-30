Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
SwissTek Professional HD Wi-Fi Endoscope

What's clogging YOUR pipes?

Get up close and personal with your plumbing. Become besties with the insides of your walls. Say hi to all the gunk in your car's engine. Pretend you're a tiny creature living in the bottom of your fishtank. Or swallow it and see what's in your colon NO PLEASE DON'T DO THAT

Features

  • The new Professional HD Wi-Fi Endoscope features a higher 1200p resolution, improved IP68 waterproof rating, 8 way adjustable LED and 4 accessory attachments.
  • It features a 3.5 meter semi rigid cable with 8 level adjustable LED lighting, for professional and recreational applications.
  • With a built-in Wi-Fi signal, this borescope can be quickly connected with your smartphone via Wi-Fi.
  • Compatible with all Wi-Fi enabled smart devices.
  • Easy to set up and use after installing the newly designed companion APP, "HD SEE."
  • Improved Semi-Rigid Cable for improved applications. Featuring super Hi-Vision 2MP HD camera allows you to capture image or record video at a close range and transmit live video to your device.
  • Photos and videos can be stored directly into you device so you can share it with your friends.
  • Semi-rigid cable which can bend and hold it's shape to access a wide variety of confined place to meet with different using needs.
  • Built-in lithium battery with working time up to 1 hour, and can be easily recharged by Android Phone or PC/Power Bank within DC 5V,1A.
  • Perfect tool for HVAC inspection, vent pipe, machine equipment, engine, automotive, boat, parts assembly, construction sites, wind turbines, aircraft inspection.

**Windows PC Users** - Software link in the manual is no longer active.You'll need to run the oasis.exe file located HERE to launch the software. This will not install anything on your computer.

Step 1: Plug in the camera to a USB 2.0 or 3.0 port

Step 2: Run the Oasis.exe

*NOTE* Do not use the wi-fi box. Use the micro USB to USB adapter.

Specs

  • Resolution: 1200p, 1280x720, 640x480, 320x240
  • Camera Diameter: 8.4mm
  • Waterproof: IP68
  • WIFI Transmission Distance:15 Meters
  • Battery Capacity: 500mAh
  • Focal Distance: 3mm-8mm
  • Power Supply: DC 5V 1 x Wi-Fi

In the Box:

  • (1) Endoscope
  • (1) Micro USB to Micro USB Cable
  • (1) USB to Micro USB Cable
  • Accessories - (1) Mirror, (1) Hook, (1) Magnet
  • (1) User Manual

